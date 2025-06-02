NBA fans probably won't have to wait for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks to face each other in the regular season next year, as a matchup has been set for them in the preseason. The matchup is set for Oct. 25 in Las Vegas, and it will be a highly anticipated game, regardless of whether it's preseason or not.

First off, the Lakers and Mavericks have a lot of history, which goes into the major trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis. Unfortunately, the game won't be played in Los Angeles or Dallas, so the crowd might not be the same, but it'll still be a hype atmosphere.

Secondly, people could possibly see Cooper Flagg against the Lakers, but that only will happen if the Mavericks make the decision to draft him in the coming weeks. The Mavericks won the draft lottery, and it's safe to say they got themselves in that position due to the aftermath of the Doncic trade. The team dealt with injuries to their key players all season, and they ended up getting in the lottery. For a team that only had a 1.8% chance at the No. 1 pick, they defied the odds and won.

Lakers, Mavericks set to face off in preseason 

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers Luka Doncic’s sends ‘speed’ message that will scare rest of NBANathan Yasis ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles after his team scored against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
LeBron James’ former teammate provides eye-opening take on GOAT debateAlex House ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up before the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James doesn’t hold back on clout-chasing trainersRichard Pereira ·
Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) and guard Mario Chalmers (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mario Chalmers’ wild LeBron James club story stuns Shannon SharpeLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James exquisitely breaks down what makes Luka Doncic specialZachary Weinberger ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic makes mind-blowing admission about LeBron JamesTroy Finnegan ·

The Mavericks won't be fully healthy going into that preseason game, as Kyrie Irving will still be rehabbing from his torn ACL. He could possibly return sometime next year in January, and as of now, it looks like the Mavericks will have to find a solid backup at guard while Irving is sidelined.

Many will also want to know what moves the Lakers will make in the offseason to improve their team. The Lakers lost in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it was obvious that one of the moves they needed to make was finding a quality center. There will be some potential options for them to choose from in free agency and possibly through a trade, so their frontcourt should look a lot different going into next season.

Both teams should be competitive in the Western Conference, and the preseason game could show a glimpse of what to expect from them during the year. Of course, nobody shows their entire hand in the preseason, but seeing the amount of talent that's on the court should be exciting for many.