TJ Watt seemed to be nearing a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it still might be a while until the former Defensive Player of the Year's contract extension gets done.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Watt is expected to ink a deal “before the start of the regular season,” an intentionally broad period of time.

“However, that doesn’t mean there might not be some resistance and not-so-minor stumbling blocks along the way — and for good reason,” Dulac wrote.

For Steelers fans, who certainly want to see No. 90 on the field to start this season, that can be a worrying report. Watt previously held in, thus avoiding fines for no-showing practices, while negotiating a contract extension in 2021. Ultimately, he signed a four-year, $112 million deal days before the season opener.

Watt famously walked into the office of Steelers owner Art Rooney II, overruling his own agents, to broker the deal. It is unknown if Watt will feel or act the same way this time around. He will turn 31 in October and notably saw his season sack total decrease from 19.0 to 11.5 from 2023 to 2024, leading some to question his place among the best edge rushers in the NFL.

While the Steelers have reportedly presented him a “substantial” offer, what deal Watt wants exactly from the Steelers in terms of a contract offer is unknown. He is set to make $21.1 million this season (but carry a cap hit of $30.4 million) before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

He currently ranks seventh in the NFL among edge rushers in terms of average annual value ($28 million), behind Brian Burns, Josua Hines-Allen, Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby, Danielle Hunter, and AFC North rival Myles Garrett. Garrett set the market with a $40 million-per-year extension earlier this offseason, which is more than $4 million per year higher than any other edge rusher in the league.

The Steelers, particularly amid great uncertainty at the quarterback position, could really use Watt at his best on the defensive line, to which Pittsburgh added Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer, and Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black during the NFL Draft in April.

The 2025 season will be Watt's ninth in the NFL.