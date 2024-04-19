LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m., with James' status as GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) currently being debated with a ferocious intensity among NBA analysts. If James and the Lakers can knock off the defending champion Nuggets, it will certainly strengthen his case for GOAT status.
According to one longtime NBA analyst, James likely won't pass Michael Jordan in that department regardless of what he does this postseason and beyond.
The surprising take came during a week in which James made a GOAT boast on his own personal court next to son Bryce that has people talking. Lakers guard Austin Reaves also made headlines with his take on the one player the Lakers most need to re-sign for next season.
According to a former NBA three-point shootout champion, James is not the GOAT after all — that distinction belongs to the Chicago Bulls legend Jordan, he said.
NBA Analysts' Take on MJ vs. LeBron
The analyst in question, Tim Legler, offered a rousing take on the ESPN show ‘Get Up' as he laid out a scenario for James to shift the GOAT conversation back in his direction. According to Legler, LeBron James is ‘cemented at number two' with almost no chance of passing the Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his book. The Lakers' LeBron James currently has four NBA championships in 10 NBA Finals appearances while Michael Jordan's Bulls won six in six tries, including two three-peats.
The living Lakers legend James has a 22-33 career record in NBA Finals games.
“He is cemented at two … there’s nothing he can do to make up the ground with Jordan.”@LegsESPN weighs in on the LeBron-MJ debate 👀 pic.twitter.com/55JkXF1Syt
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 19, 2024
Fans React to Controversial MJ, LeBron James Take
Fans reacted to Legler's confident, some might say controversial LeBron vs. MJ take on X. The ‘GOAT' debate between the two living NBA legends shows no sign of slowing down and only seems to reach a fever pitch as James continues to shatter records with Jordan relaxing in the clubhouse as the GOAT in most people's eyes.
“Longevity shouldn't make you a GOAT, he only has four rings in 21 seasons, we talking about a guy that had to go to Miami to win rings, then jumped to Cleveland to win a ring,” one commenter said. “Last ring is in the bubble, too many teams and players won on LeBron watch! LeBron failed too many times!”
A Lakers fan snapped back at the commenter with not-so-flattering statistics on Jordan's time in the NBA.
“Jordan won zero titles in the 80s. Lakers and/or Celtics were in the Finals 9 times in the 80s; Bird SWEPT Jordan TWICE in the 1st round,” they said. “Jordan NEVER beat a super team,” they added, ignoring his wins over the Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars-led ‘Bad Boy' Pistons in the early 90s.
“Jordan never won until (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) retired, Bird's back went out, and the NBA expanded by six teams,” they concluded their defense of James in the X comments section.
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers can convert more fans to James' side with a win over the Nuggets. The play of Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and especially Anthony Davis looms large with Nikola Jokic looking to regain his Finals MVP form this weekend in the Mile High City.