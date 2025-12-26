Max Brosmer created an exclusive club for himself after his display in the Minnesota Vikings' 23-10 upset win over the Detroit Lions during Christmas on Thursday evening.

Brosmer is progressing through the rookie season of his NFL career with the Vikings. Going into Week 17, he has made five appearances as injuries to JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz elevated his role in the depth chart. This also includes his first-ever start Nov. 30, which saw him throw four interceptions in a 26-0 shutout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Making his second start with McCarthy out due to injury, Brosmer bounced back with a slightly better performance. He completed nine passes out of 16 attempts for 51 yards while adding two rushes for 16 yards on the ground. His unique efforts made league history, per OptaStats.

“Max Brosmer is the only NFL QB in the Super Bowl era to play the entire game and finish with under 70 passing yards and 7+ sacks and yet still win,” the post read.

Max Brosmer is the only NFL QB in the Super Bowl era to play the entire game and finish with under 70 passing yards and 7+ sacks and yet still win. pic.twitter.com/PAJ71v695X — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 26, 2025

How Max Brosmer, Vikings played against Lions

Max Brosmer and the Vikings delivered heartbreak to the Lions, ending their playoff hopes in the Week 17 upset.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half, being even at seven apiece. However, Minnesota came alive by outscoring Detroit 16-3 in the last 30 minutes of regulation. On top of that, they forced six turnovers from the Lions, a major factor in the convincing victory at home.

Both of Minnesota's touchdowns came via the run game. Jordan Addison delivered a 65-yard rush to the end zone while Aaron Jones Sr. provided 18 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. Justin Jefferson led the receiving unit with four catches for 30 yards while Jones caught three passes for 10 yards.

Minnesota improved to an 8-8 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Lions while trailing the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Lions and Dallas Cowboys while trailing the Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the Vikings will look forward to their regular-season finale. They will be at home when they host the Packers on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.