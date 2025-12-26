It was a sweet reunion for the once-vaunted trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green as the Golden State Warriors welcomed the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Christmas Day.

It was Thompson's third game at the storied venue since joining the Mavericks in 2024, and as expected, he was received warmly by the fans, who used to cheer for his hot-shooting streaks.

The Warriors got the win, 126-116. After the game, Thompson exchanged hugs and had brief chats with Curry and Green, giving off a feeling of nostalgia for those who watched them build a dynasty in the Bay Area. Curry also wore Thompson's signature shoes for the contest.

Fans swiftly expressed their thoughts on X.

“Miss them, NGL,” said @HoodieBrunson.

“Brotherly love is amazing, bro,” added @The_NBAVault.

“They better be going all together to dinner with Meghan (Thee Stallion) and Ayesha (Curry),” wrote @GallFAM4.

Article Continues Below

“What a moment! Seeing Klay, Steph, and Draymond together again, even just for a game, brings back all those championship memories. The Warriors' win on Christmas Day was the cherry on top,” posted @thisis_Rajkumar.

“I miss Klay,” commented @babyfacedubs.

It has been proven: Nostalgia works every time.

Curry, Thompson, and Green, who all became All-Stars with Golden State, won four championships together.

Curry led the Warriors against the Mavericks with 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists, while Green contributed seven points, five rebounds, and three assists. Green was back in the starting lineup after his heated altercation with coach Steve Kerr in their game versus the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Thompson tallied seven points, two rebounds, and two assists. He was coming off a knee injury, which forced him to sit out against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.