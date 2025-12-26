It wouldn’t be Christmas in the SEC without a little petty rivalry drama, and naturally, Lane Kiffin is right in the middle of it.

The new LSU Tigers head coach, who recently departed Oxford for Baton Rouge in a move that set the college football world on fire, found himself tagged in a viral X post on Christmas Day. An Ole Miss Rebels fan showed off a “thoughtful” gift received from their Tennessee-supporting aunt: “The Official ‘F**k You, Lane Kiffin' Gameday Kit.”

The kit is a masterclass in college football hatred. Inside the box was a navy blue t-shirt emblazoned with “FULK” (we’ll let you decode that acronym), a bottle of water, a golf ball, and a bottle of French’s Yellow Mustard.

Merry Christmas and happy new year. Love you. 🙏 https://t.co/LvZ5e1ylWN — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

For those needing a history refresher, the mustard and golf ball are a hilarious nod to the infamous 2021 game between Ole Miss and Tennessee, where Volunteers fans pelted the field with trash, including a rogue mustard bottle at Kiffin. The fact that a Tennessee fan gifted this to an Ole Miss fan proves that hatred of Kiffin is truly the bridge that unites the SEC.

A printed note included in the box set the stage for next season: “Everything you'll need on September 19, 2026, when that heaux Lane Kiffin slithers back into The Vaught like he didn't burn every bridge in Oxford on his way out.”

Never one to shy away from social media banter, Kiffin quoted the post with a response that was equal parts troll and high road. “Merry Christmas and happy new year. Love you,” Kiffin wrote.

Kiffin’s exit from Ole Miss was nothing short of chaotic, with reports confirming he left for LSU despite the Rebels being on the verge of a College Football Playoff run. While the breakup was ugly, Kiffin seems ready to embrace the villain role when he returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium next fall.