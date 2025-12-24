The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second consecutive loss following their 132-108 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Lakers have been dealing with injury issues to key players all season, and the latest to suffer some sort of ailment was reserve big man Jaxson Hayes.

Jaxson Hayes suffered an apparent ankle injury during the Lakers’ game against the Suns, and he was eventually ruled out for the reminder of the game. Hayes played only five minutes in the first half, finishing with only two points and one rebound.

On the injury front, the Lakers welcomed Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton back in the lineup, but still were without Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent. Although it is not 100 percent definite, Doncic could make his return against the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.

When it comes to Hayes, he’s been among the Lakers’ most consistent players this season. He’s played his role as a backup center perfectly, and he’s filled in well with the starters in the games that Ayton’s been sidelined.

Hayes has looked to expand his game this season with improved decision-making in the short roll, and with his 3-point shooting. Coming into Tuesday’s game, he had appeared in 24 games, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game.

He had been averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 76.6 percent shooting from the field and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lakers will return home this week for a three-game stand beginning with the Christmas Day showdown against the Rockets. They will finish off 2025 with games against the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.