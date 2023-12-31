Would the Lakers have won the game if LeBron James' shot counted?

The Los Angeles Lakers engaged in a down-to-the-wire Western Conference matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers lost 108-106, but LeBron James nearly changed LA's fate. James made a last-second jump shot that was ruled a two-pointer. Now, the Lakers star vents his frustration in a heated social media post.

LeBron James responds after officials call off his three-pointer during the Lakers-Timberwolves game

James posted an Instagram picture of his shoes being behind the three-point line. In addition, he went on a brief rant expressing his frustration with the game-changing call. The Lakers star was disappointed about the alleged false call, saying it was quite the birthday gift (to put it nicely), per his Instagram account.

The Lakers played a competitive game against Minnesota but could not quite get over the hump. On his 39th birthday, LeBron James scored 26 points, dished six assists, and grabbed three rebounds. Moreover, his partner-in-crime had a standout performance.

Anthony Davis ended the night with a commanding double-double. He erupted with 33 points, grabbed a whopping 17 boards, and recorded eight assists. The one-two punch between Davis and James was not enough to overcome the depth of the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with a 31-point performance. In addition, Mike Conley, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert all scored in the double-digits. Gobert has a solid 13-point-13-rebound double-double while Reid contributed 21 points off the bench.

The Lakers' record fell to 17-16 with Saturday night's loss. Still, LA retains the ninth spot in the Western Conference Standings. LeBron James' birthday did not quite go the way he planned, but he will not sweat a bump in the road.

Still, the photo James posted appears to show his clutch shot was a three-pointer. Would the Lakers have won the game if the shot counted?