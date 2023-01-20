LeBron James has been a perpetual fixture on the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report of late. It’s the same case again for the four-time NBA champion ahead of Friday’s marquee matchup against Ja Morant and the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

At this point, it’s no longer a surprise to see LeBron on the injury report. He’s been tagged as questionable again for Friday with a sore left ankle, reports Lakers beat writer Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

James has been questionable to play for the past couple of games, but he’s still been able to take the floor nonetheless. In fact, LeBron has been on quite a tear. Over the last four games, the Lakers talisman has put up averages of 34.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.0 steals, while also connecting on 2.0 triples per game. Now would be a great time for your daily reminder that LeBron James is 38 years old.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, not even LeBron’s recent hot streak has been enough to save them. LA has lost three out of their last four games in spite of James’ heroics. If he’s forced to sit out on Friday then the odds of the Lakers snapping the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak decrease significantly.

The Lakers are currently sitting on a 20-25 record and are all the way down at 13th in the West. It’s still a pretty tight race in the conference, though, with LeBron and Co. just a game and a half away from the Play-In picture and 2.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors, who currently occupy the final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.