Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.

It was another noteworthy performance from Morant, who according to Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal is not being mentioned enough in the MVP conversation:

“I don’t get upset a lot, but I’m upset,” Shaq said. “Because when all you experts talk about MVPs, you don’t say Ja Morant’s name enough. … This kid is an exciting player, he can do it all… Wasn’t no high draft pick, wasn’t really talked about in high school, but the kid can flat out play.”

Shaq says Ja Morant deserves to be mentioned in the MVP conversation. “This kid is an exciting player, he can do it all…wasn’t no high draft pick, wasn’t really talked about in high school, but the kid can flat out play.” Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/ZACkFhrZMy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 17, 2023

Shaq does have a point here. It’s usually the likes of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic that first come to mind when talking about the frontrunners for this year’s MVP title. O’Neal believes, however, that the pundits need to put more respect on Morant’s name. He’s done enough this season to be, at the very least, in the conversation for the MVP crown. This is at least in the mind of Shaq, who himself won the coveted individual award once in his career.

27.4 points on 46.6 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.6 triples per game. These are some pretty lofty numbers from Ja Morant, and Shaq is clearly a big fan.