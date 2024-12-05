The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 12-10 on the season after enduring a second consecutive blowout loss, this time a 134-93 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Despite a strong performance from LeBron James, who tallied 29 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while shooting an efficient 12-for-18 from the field, the Lakers were outclassed by a Heat squad that tied a franchise record with 24 made three-pointers. Miami shot an impressive 57.8% from the field and 51.1% from beyond the arc, with Tyler Herro sinking nine triples and finishing with 31 points.

Postgame, James spoke to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, calling for individual accountability within the team.

“I mean, I think we should watch it for sure and just see when you’re individually f***ing up and you're trying to rely on everybody else to cover for you,” James said. “I think it starts with the individuals first. All of us have to take accountability. It’s great to see it on film and address it right then and there and go from there.”

LeBron James criticizes Lakers' communication after blowout loss to Heat

James also highlighted the Lakers’ poor communication on defense, which allowed the Heat to capitalize on their mistakes.

“I think the level of communication is not as great as it needs to be,” he said. “So many great teams out here and anytime you make a mistake, especially with us – teams will make you pay. And Miami, obviously, like you said, tied a franchise record for threes, made us pay every time. We have horrible communication and they made us pay.”

The loss followed a 109-80 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the week, marking a concerning trend for the Lakers. Of their 10 losses this season, five have been by margins of 24 points or more, and eight have been by at least 12 points. Only two defeats have been within single digits, emphasizing the team’s struggles to remain competitive.

Lakeshow faces mounting challenges amid injuries and blowout losses

Reflecting on the repeated blowouts, James voiced his frustration.

“I mean, it sucks for sure. It sucks for sure to get your a** whooped like that twice in a row.”

The Lakers are grappling with injuries, with forward Jarred Vanderbilt remaining sidelined since February 1 last season. The team expects him to return in January, but his absence has left a void on both ends of the court.

The Lakers will aim to regroup as their four-game road trip continues with a game against the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) on Friday. They return to Los Angeles for a brief home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-14) before facing more tests in a competitive Western Conference.