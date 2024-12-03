Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has received a crucial update on his injury timeline. According to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin, Vanderbilt is targeting an early January return after experiencing fluid in his left knee during rehabilitation from offseason procedures.

The Lakers also told ESPN that complications have slowed Vanderbilt’s rehabilitation process, though he continues to make progress. In May, the 25-year-old forward underwent surgeries to address issues in both feet, including the removal of a bone spur in his left foot.

Since February 1, Vanderbilt has remained sidelined after suffering a midfoot sprain that ended his 2023-24 season. The Lakers concluded that campaign with a first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets. Earlier in the season, Vanderbilt missed the first 20 games due to bursitis in his left heel, marking a challenging year of injury setbacks.

The Lakers provided an update on November 20, stating that Vanderbilt’s return-to-play process had taken longer than anticipated, though they emphasized there had been no setbacks. At that time, the team announced plans to reevaluate him within a couple of weeks. Charania and McMenamin report that team doctors will examine Vanderbilt once again after the Lakers complete their current four-game road trip, featuring matchups against the Miami Heat on Wednesday and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

In the 29 games Vanderbilt played last season, he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc. His defensive versatility and energy were key components of the Lakers’ rotation, particularly during stretches where the team relied heavily on its defensive identity.

This season, the Lakers have struggled defensively, holding the 24th defensive rating in the league and allowing 116.7 points per 100 possessions. Vanderbilt’s return is anticipated to help address some of these issues, particularly with his ability to guard multiple positions and contribute to transition play.

The Lakers, now 12-9 on the season, are seeking consistency as they work through early-season challenges. Vanderbilt’s eventual return could provide a significant boost as Los Angeles looks to solidify its defensive presence and compete in a tightly contested Western Conference.