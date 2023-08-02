Dwight Howard is no stranger to teaming up with some of the best players in NBA history. But Howard, despite having a long list of Hall of Fame teammates throughout his illustrious career, may have had no better teammate than LeBron James or Kobe Bryant, playing alongside them in different periods with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Playing with superstars as great as those two comes with certain expectations — like competing for a championship. Even then, there's no one road to success, and Howard could attest to this by outlining some of the key differences between how James and Bryant approached the game during his experience playing with them in a Lakers uniform.

Speaking on Math Hoffa's Expert Opinion podcast, Dwight Howard detailed the stark contrast between the personalities of the two Lakers greats.

“LeBron's almost at like somebody from the south side of Georgia. We actin' kind of like twins. Joking, silly, have a good time. We get on the court, we still gonna have a good time but we're gonna dominate. Kobe, he not bulls**ting with nobody. He might not come to the locker room to talk. So he's just gonna walk all the way past us,” Howard recalled.

Dwight Howard then added that, despite not seeing eye to eye with Kobe Bryant during the Lakers' 2012-13 season, he now understands that the Black Mamba's demeanor was the way it was so he could get an unfocused, veteran team to lock in. As one would recall, adding Howard was supposed to vault the Lakers into legitimate title contention. Instead, they won just 45 games, and Bryant had to pour everything he had just to get the Lakers to that position — costing him his health in the process.

Even then, Howard knows that being in different positions in his career when he teamed up with Bryant and James affected a lot of the dynamic between him and the Lakers' best player at the time. Howard was more of a role player when he and James joined forces in 2019, and Howard went through a bit of adversity leading up to that point that certainly humbled him. This allowed him to be much more carefree, as the Lakers won the championship in 2020.