To say that LeBron James is a huge fan of his son Bronny James would be a huge understatement. After all, which father would not be proud of his own son’s accomplishments? For his part, however, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the loud and proud conductor of the Bronny James hype train.

LeBron took to Twitter on Thursday to share a recent Bronny mixtape. The four-time NBA champ even added a caption detailing just how highly he thinks of his eldest son:

“He’s SIMPLY a GREAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER but most importantly The GREATEST KID EVER!!! Oh and he’s a PRO too! 😁” LeBron wrote in his tweet.

To be fair, those are some pretty impressive highlights from the 18-year-old. After a hitting a trio of triples early in the game to showcase his range, Bronny then went on to exhibit his all-aorund skills throughout the contest. He may not exactly be the second coming of his dad, but there’s no denying that there are definitely shades of LeBron James in Bronny.

It’s interesting to note that LeBron talked up Bronny being a “PRO.” There has been a lot of talk about Bronny’s path to the NBA, where he’s dad has already declared his intention to join whichever team ends up drafting his son in 2024.

Bronny has one more year before he’s eligible, though, and he’s already planning for his next step. According to reports, LeBron James Jr. is looking at schools such as Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan, to name as few, as potential destinations.