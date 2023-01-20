Victor Wembanyama is going to be a shoo-in as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. There’s just no doubt about it at this point. It won’t be too long before the French phenom tests his talents against the likes of LeBron James once Wemby steps into the NBA realm.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson recently had the privilege to meet Wembanyama during Thursday’s NBA game in Paris, France between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons. Wemby left quite an impression on the Hall of Famer too, prompting Johnson to come out with a rather questionable claim about the 19-year-old’s current stature:

“I had the chance to meet and talk to the best player in the world and this year’s number one pick in the NBA draft Victor Wembanyama!” Magic wrote in his tweet.

I had the chance to meet and talk to the best player in the world and this year's number one pick in the NBA draft Victor Wembanyama! pic.twitter.com/2KT4NCFVrE — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 20, 2023

Most folks know by now just how much potential Victor Wembanyama holds. For his part, however, Magic Johnson clearly believes that the young man is already at the top of the food chain. Magic seems to believe that Wemby is now a better player than the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant, to name a few. I’m not entirely sure about that one, Mr. Johnson.

Magic, who himself is widely considered one of the greatest players in Lakers franchise history, has close ties with LeBron. It was actually Johnson who recruited James to Hollywood back in 2018. LeBron will probably want to ask Magic about his Wembanyama statement here the next time they get a chance to speak face-to-face.