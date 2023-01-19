Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.

At this point, a handful of college basketball programs has already been linked to LeBron’s eldest son. It seems like Bronny can now have his pick from these schools, with the likes of Oregon, USC, Michigan, and Ohio State, among others, emerging as potential landing spots for him.

According to five-star recruit K.J. Evans, who himself is also one of the most highly-touted players in his class, one particular school appears to have caught Bronny’s attention. Evans has provided some insider knowledge on Bronny’s current mindset:

“[Bronny] told me he likes Oregon, and I want him to visit there,” Evans told Yahoo Sports. “Everyone that’s coming in is unselfish. We all cut, move and don’t hold the ball too long, so it’s going to benefit him. Bronny can be more of a playmaker and a shot creator, and I think we would play really well together.”

Evans has already committed to Oregon, along with four-star recruit Mookie Cook and Jackson Shelstad. He’s hoping Bronny James joins them next season as the newest members of the Ducks.

You can be sure that LeBron James has been providing some valuable insight for his son as he makes one of the biggest decisions of his life, but at the end of the day, it’s Bronny’s who’s going to have the final say.