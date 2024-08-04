LeBron James is currently in Paris leading Team USA's men's basketball squad on their quest to win a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but that doesn't mean he's completely tuned out what's going on back in America with the NBA and his Los Angeles Lakers. On Friday afternoon, the Lakers unveiled the second of three planned statues of franchise legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant.

Kobe and Gigi shockingly passed away back in 2020 after their involvement in a helicopter crash, and ever since then, the Lakers and the NBA have made it a goal of theirs to make sure they are never forgotten. Their unveiling of the second statue of Kobe has been met with quite a bit of acclaim, and while James is focused on the Olympics, he took a second to post a quick reaction to the statue on social media.

LeBron James, Lakers ensure that Kobe Bryant's impact will never be forgotten

Bryant's impact on the NBA and basketball players everywhere is immeasurable, and his and Gigi's tragic passing shocked the world. As a result, it's great to see the Lakers continuing to create statues in memory of them, as it ensures that their legacy will never be forgotten, although chances are that never would have happened anyways.

The response to this latest statue depicting the Bryants has been overwhelmingly positive, and James was just the latest guy to chime in and further ensure that Kobe and Gigi will forever be remembered. It's a touching act by the Lakers, and the good news is that there is still set to be another statue made in their honor in the future. Fans will surely be keeping an eye out for that, but for now, it seems like everyone is going to marvel over the most recent statue, including James himself.