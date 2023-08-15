Two former WNBA MVPs – the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart – sounded off prior to their team's highly-anticipated game on August 15.

Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, gave props to Stewart for making her a better player every time their teams sqaure off. Wilson thinks Stewart's vaunted pull-up three-pointer is one of her deadliest weapons.

On the other hand, Stewart, the 2018 WNBA MVP, considers Wilson a tough matchup because of her ability to shoot her left-handed jumper over any defender.

The game is in good hands with @_ajawilson22 and @breannastewart leading night in and night out Tomorrow at 9pm/ET they’ll matchup one will walk away with a new piece of hardware 🏆 Tune in on @PrimeVideo for the #CommissionersCup Championship game presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/TDRRmxFCzN — WNBA (@WNBA) August 14, 2023

The Aces' A'ja Wilson and Liberty's Breanna Stewart have been on fire in 2023

A'ja Wilson has picked up where she left off last season. Wilson became just the second WNBA player since Tamika Catchings in 2009 to lead her team in points and rebounds on her birthday. The former also became just the third WNBA baller to score 35 points on 80 percent shooting and snag and 10 rebounds in a game.

Since scoring just nine points (her second single-digit scoring game of the season) on 2-of-14 shooting in a 99-61 blowout loss to the Liberty on August 6, Wilson has been on a tear.

She has averaged 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Aces' last three games. With A'ja Wilson clicking on all cylinders, Las Vegas beat the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, and Atlanta Dream by an average of 22 points. Wilson has been averaging 21.2 points and 9.6 rebounds this season.

For her part, Stewart has also been on a recent scoring binge. Stewart, whose game resembles that of recent Hall of Fame inductee Dirk Nowitzki, recently became the first WNBA player to score at least 40 points in three games in the same season. Two of those 40-point outings came at the expense of the Indiana Fever.

Stewart's 23.3 points per game ranks second in the WNBA behind the Seattle Storm's Jewel Lloyd (24.1 ppg). The former has also been averaging 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.

With both Wilson and Stewart at the top of their games, the Aces (27-3) and Liberty (24-6) have emerged as the top two teams in the WNBA. If this keeps up, Las Vegas and New York could be on a collision course for the 2023 WNBA Finals. With that in mind, an epic A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart showdown is in the offing.