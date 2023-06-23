Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was absolutely hyped after his son, Bronny James, revealed his jersey number for USC basketball.

The USC Trojans, who got Bronny's commitment early in May, announced on Thursday that the eldest of the James brood will be wearing jersey number 6 with the team. As every LeBron fan knows, that's a clear dedication to his dad who has only worn the numbers 6 and 23 in his career.

LeBron wore no. 6 during his time with the Miami Heat and beginning in the 2021-22 season with the Lakers after wearing no. 23 for the first three years with the Purple and Gold.

So after seeing Bronny's jersey number choice, James couldn't contain his delight. He shared the news on his IG story and emphasized how much he loved it.

“Let's go 6!!!!!!! I love it Bronny,” James wrote on his caption.

It's certainly nice to see Bronny James honor his father with his jersey number choice, especially since the number is important to the Lakers forward. When he shifted back to no. 6 with the Lakers, LeBron James shared that it just has a lot of meaning to him.

“Six has a lot of meaning to me, not only from my family and numbers and things of that nature to what I believe in and things of that sort — but my mentality doesn't change. Going out, being an overall basketball player, trying to dominate at all facets of the game, being a great teammate and being a great leader,” James said at the time, per Sporting News.

It won't be too long until we see Bronny rock jersey number 6 for USC basketball. Hopefully, LeBron will be there as well to cheer for him and see his college debut.