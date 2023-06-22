USC basketball's Bronny James will (kind of) follow in his dad's footsteps, wearing the number 6 for the Trojans, the team announced on Twitter. LeBron James rocked the number with the Miami Heat and now wears it for the Los Angeles Lakers.

FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023

James was one of the most coveted high school basketball recruits ever, largely due to the star power of his name. Media and fans started speculating his eventual college destination years ago, even back when he was in middle school.

Many originally believed James would pick Ohio State, going back to LeBron's roots in Ohio. Then, in 2018, LeBron signed with the Lakers, and Bronny transferred to Sierra Canyon High School in 2019.

Sierra Canyon is one of the L.A. area's premier basketball programs with strong ties to USC and UCLA. It started to make sense for James to stay in Los Angeles.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UCLA is vastly superior to USC basketball in terms of pedigree and precedent, but the Trojans are building a nice program under Andy Enfield. James will play alongside two strong guards: senior Boogie Ellis and No. 1 overall recruit Isiah Collier.

They also have former 5-star recruit Vince Iwuchukwu, who has monster potential at 7'1″. Iwuchukwu only started four games for the Trojans his freshman year. He had a scary heart complication last summer that sidelined him until mid-January.

Collier publicly urged James to come join him at USC, which may have played a roll in Bronny's final decision.

Furthermore, James is wildly popular as a prospect, but his talent and production don't quite measure up to the name. He was just a four-star recruit as a senior, per 247Sports. At 6'3″, 190 lbs, he doesn't possess the same physical prowess as LeBron.

If James wanted to stay in L.A. for college, it makes sense for him to choose USC where he will get more playing time and opportunity to develop.