By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one proud friend after witnessing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul graduate from Winston-Salem State.

Paul joined Winston-Salem State’s graduation ceremony on Friday just a day after helping the Suns take down the Los Angeles Clippers, taking a nearly four-hour flight from California in order to be part of the graduation rights. He obtained bachelor’s degree in mass communications, 17 years since leaving college at Wake Forest to pursue his NBA dream.

James, for his part, expressed his love and support for his good friend and Banana Boat brother as he congratulated him for his personal milestone. On his Instagram stories, the Lakers forward shared photos of Paul from his graduation ceremony and captioned it with several clapping and fire emojis.

Nothing but love for Chris Paul from LeBron James 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5O7sgZWUy3 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) December 17, 2022

As LeBron James said it, Chris Paul finishing his degree and graduating from college is definitely really cool. You’ve got to love the example he set for other aspiring athletes as he emphasized the importance of finishing their education–no matter how successful you are on your field.

Making it even better, Paul actually made sure to give his fellow Winston-Salem State graduates a big assist that could help them start their respective careers. As reported earlier, CP3 gifted a starter bank account to each graduate of the university worth $2500.

“When I was about to walk across the stage, there were nerves, there was an excitement, there was a feeling of completion,” Paul said about his graduation, via ESPN. “But knowing my family was there … I played many high school games in that annex. And it was so dope to look over and see my aunts and uncles, my grandparents, my parents who had been there that whole time. And then to see my wife, my kids, it just felt normal.”