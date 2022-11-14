Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe of the wild finish between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings this Week 10.

Well, to be fair, who wouldn’t be?

The Vikings pulled off an improbable comeback on Sunday afternoon after trailing 27-10 late in the third quarter. While Minnesota won in overtime via a Greg Joseph field goal and an interception on Josh Allen, it doesn’t really tell the whole story of the incredible match.

Minnesota cut Buffalo’s lead down to 10, at 27-7, after a Dalvin Cook 81-yard touchdown in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Then in the final frame, the Vikings kept riding the momentum in order to take the lead at 30-27. Their epic drive was highlighted by Justin Jefferson’s ridiculous one-handed touchdown that kept their comeback hopes alive.

Allen didn’t give up for the Bills and led a desperate drive in the final seconds, allowing Tyler Bass to deliver the game-tying 29-yard field goal.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Vikings showed why they are the comeback kings in the NFL. After taking the lead in OT through Joseph’s field goal, Patrick Peterson stepped up on defense and intercepted an Allen pass in the end zone to seal the deal.

After witnessing the crazy finish, LeBron James took to Twitter to share how amazed he is. He even went as far as to saying that it’s the “game of the year,” and rightfully so.

“By FAR the game of the YEAR that was!! WOW WOW WOW,” the Lakers star wrote.

Of course James is not alone with his sentiment. Several athletes had similar reactions to the Bills-Vikings showdown, with NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. even saying that it’s an “unbelievable game.”

The 2022 campaign is far from over, but as LeBron said, the Week 10 bout between the two teams is definitely in the lead for the best game of the season.