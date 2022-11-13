The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings just played two of the craziest minutes you’ll ever see at the end of regulation in Week 10.

With the Vikings trailing 27-23 at the 2-minute warning, Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches of all time on fourth-and-18 to keep them alive. Minnesota drove all the way down to the 1-yard line, only to get stuffed on Kirk Cousins’ quarterback sneak attempt:

Right when it seemed like the Bills were going to win, Josh Allen fumbled a snap and Minnesota recovered for a touchdown to take a 30-27 lead:

There was plenty of time left for Allen, though, and the Bills star got some redemption by driving down the field to set up a field goal and overtime:

A controversial catch by Gabe Davis aided the game-tying drive. It looked like Davis may not have gotten down in bounds with possession on a 20-yard catch, but there was no review and the Bills got into field goal range:

This game going to overtime was incredible on so many levels, even before those last couple minutes. Buffalo ran out to a 27-10 lead late in the third quarter, but Dalvin Cook made things interesting with an 81-yard touchdown run:

It looked like the Bills were going to put the game away, but Patrick Peterson intercepted Allen in the end zone to give the Vikings more life:

RECOMMENDED
Vikings. Patrick Peterson, Kirk Cousins, Bills

Patrick Peterson rocks Kirk Cousins style on plane after Vikings’ upset vs. Bills

Rexwell Villas ·

Vikings, Vikings Week 10, Bills, Vikings Bills, Justin Jefferson

4 Vikings’ biggest heroes from dramatic Week 10 win over Bills

Enzo Flojo ·

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings

‘Losing sucks’: Josh Allen gets brutally honest on Bills’ collapse vs. Vikings

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Minnesota then drove down the field for a touchdown to make it 27-23. A Buffalo punt set up the crazy end to regulation.

In overtime, the Vikings drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take a 33-30 lead. Allen got the Bills on the move again to answer, but he was intercepted again by Peterson to end the game:

What a game, and the Vikings’ dream season continues. Justin Jefferson finished with 10 catches, 193 yards and a score to outduel Stefon Diggs (12 catches for 128 yards) in an incredible matchup.