The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings just played two of the craziest minutes you’ll ever see at the end of regulation in Week 10.
With the Vikings trailing 27-23 at the 2-minute warning, Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches of all time on fourth-and-18 to keep them alive. Minnesota drove all the way down to the 1-yard line, only to get stuffed on Kirk Cousins’ quarterback sneak attempt:
Wowwwwww
WHAT A STAND BY THE BILLS pic.twitter.com/078RwdiBnQ
Right when it seemed like the Bills were going to win, Josh Allen fumbled a snap and Minnesota recovered for a touchdown to take a 30-27 lead:
WOW!!!
The Bills fumble the ball at the goal line and it leads to a Vikings touchdown 🤯pic.twitter.com/rwLFHHkxj3
There was plenty of time left for Allen, though, and the Bills star got some redemption by driving down the field to set up a field goal and overtime:
Bills kicker Tyler Bass sends the game into OT 🚨pic.twitter.com/XtoSSA72hThttps://t.co/L4cfrqzhIM
A controversial catch by Gabe Davis aided the game-tying drive. It looked like Davis may not have gotten down in bounds with possession on a 20-yard catch, but there was no review and the Bills got into field goal range:
Gabe Davis' catch was not reviewed 😳
It set up the game-tying FG. pic.twitter.com/29gXIFFmWM
This game going to overtime was incredible on so many levels, even before those last couple minutes. Buffalo ran out to a 27-10 lead late in the third quarter, but Dalvin Cook made things interesting with an 81-yard touchdown run:
Look at @dalvincook GO!!!
📺: @NFLonFOXpic.twitter.com/iWY1zOjbdi
It looked like the Bills were going to put the game away, but Patrick Peterson intercepted Allen in the end zone to give the Vikings more life:
.@P2 comes up with the INT and the #Vikings are back in business.
📺: @NFLonFOXpic.twitter.com/KUhKHk5HY9
Minnesota then drove down the field for a touchdown to make it 27-23. A Buffalo punt set up the crazy end to regulation.
In overtime, the Vikings drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take a 33-30 lead. Allen got the Bills on the move again to answer, but he was intercepted again by Peterson to end the game:
🚨 BALL GAME 🚨
Patrick Peterson PICKS OFF Josh Allen and the Vikings win their 7th consecutive game and move to 8-1 on the season!pic.twitter.com/uUTTNB8DoP
What a game, and the Vikings’ dream season continues. Justin Jefferson finished with 10 catches, 193 yards and a score to outduel Stefon Diggs (12 catches for 128 yards) in an incredible matchup.