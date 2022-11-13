Published November 13, 2022

By Jason Patt · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings just played two of the craziest minutes you’ll ever see at the end of regulation in Week 10.

With the Vikings trailing 27-23 at the 2-minute warning, Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches of all time on fourth-and-18 to keep them alive. Minnesota drove all the way down to the 1-yard line, only to get stuffed on Kirk Cousins’ quarterback sneak attempt:

Wowwwwww WHAT A STAND BY THE BILLS pic.twitter.com/078RwdiBnQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2022

Right when it seemed like the Bills were going to win, Josh Allen fumbled a snap and Minnesota recovered for a touchdown to take a 30-27 lead:

WOW!!! The Bills fumble the ball at the goal line and it leads to a Vikings touchdown 🤯pic.twitter.com/rwLFHHkxj3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

There was plenty of time left for Allen, though, and the Bills star got some redemption by driving down the field to set up a field goal and overtime:

Bills kicker Tyler Bass sends the game into OT 🚨pic.twitter.com/XtoSSA72hThttps://t.co/L4cfrqzhIM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

A controversial catch by Gabe Davis aided the game-tying drive. It looked like Davis may not have gotten down in bounds with possession on a 20-yard catch, but there was no review and the Bills got into field goal range:

Gabe Davis' catch was not reviewed 😳 It set up the game-tying FG. pic.twitter.com/29gXIFFmWM — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 13, 2022

This game going to overtime was incredible on so many levels, even before those last couple minutes. Buffalo ran out to a 27-10 lead late in the third quarter, but Dalvin Cook made things interesting with an 81-yard touchdown run:

It looked like the Bills were going to put the game away, but Patrick Peterson intercepted Allen in the end zone to give the Vikings more life:

Minnesota then drove down the field for a touchdown to make it 27-23. A Buffalo punt set up the crazy end to regulation.

In overtime, the Vikings drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take a 33-30 lead. Allen got the Bills on the move again to answer, but he was intercepted again by Peterson to end the game:

🚨 BALL GAME 🚨 Patrick Peterson PICKS OFF Josh Allen and the Vikings win their 7th consecutive game and move to 8-1 on the season!pic.twitter.com/uUTTNB8DoP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

What a game, and the Vikings’ dream season continues. Justin Jefferson finished with 10 catches, 193 yards and a score to outduel Stefon Diggs (12 catches for 128 yards) in an incredible matchup.