In spite of LeBron James‘ best efforts, the Los Angeles Lakers still suffered a devastating 113-111 loss against the Denver Nuggets in game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. For the third time in his career, LeBron ended up on the wrong end of a 4-0 sweep in the NBA Playoffs. It was a heartbreaking scene for LeBron and Lakers fans everywhere and one that will not only stick with the supporters but surely, with James as well.

After the game, Lakers veteran Tristan Thompson was asked to share his thoughts on the rumors surrounding LeBron’s possible retirement after this deflating series loss. Thompson literally laughed at the question with a telling response:

“That man’s one of the biggest competitors I know,” Thompson said, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “Obviously, I can never speak for him, but he’s a competitor.”

Tristan Thompson laughed when asked about LeBron pondering retirement. “That man’s one of the biggest competitors I know.” pic.twitter.com/8gtQfdBUfI — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

Tristan Thompson was trying to be cryptic here out of respect for his superstar teammate, but it is clear that he is 1,000% confident that LeBron has no intention of hanging it up anytime soon. You also have to note that these two go way back to their time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so it’s possible that Thompson has some insider knowledge of LeBron James’ plans for the immediate future.

For what it’s worth, Thompson actually provided the Lakers with some quality minutes in Game 4. He ended up playing a series-high 10 minutes off the bench, logging four points and one rebound. It wasn’t enough to help the cause, though, as Thompson watched his team suffer an embarrassing sweep on their own home floor.