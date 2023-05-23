A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After a scorching-hot first-half performance that saw him drop 31 points all over the Denver Nuggets, it’s as if the LeBron James freight train ran out of steam in the second half. The Nuggets took LeBron’s best punch and they countered with an unmistakable haymaker that buried the Lakers in what turned out to be a clean 4-0 sweep.

This is not the first time James has suffered an embarrassing sweep in his career, but this is the only time he’s had the same fate outside the NBA Finals. This time around, LeBron couldn’t even manage to lead his team out of the West.

Unsurprisingly, the haters on NBA Twitter were loud and proud as they watched The King fall:

L:ebron can never be considered the greastest ever again END OF A ERA #Lebron #LakersNuggets — The Goat 🐐 (@KevinGoBrazyYT) May 23, 2023

How many times did Lebron get swept in his nba career pic.twitter.com/dY5KjNz0vK — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) May 23, 2023

LeSwept — suburbangolfdad (@suburbangolfdad) May 23, 2023

LeBron 🤝 getting his superteam dismantled by white europeans again — Kyrie (@CarriedLeBron) May 23, 2023

Jordan would have made it.https://t.co/qzhghmIFs2 — Liberrocky (@liberrocky) May 23, 2023

The naysayers showed no mercy for LeBron, and at this point, it isn’t surprising anymore. These folks have been eagerly anticipating this sweep, and they sure got their wish on Monday night. They all had their LeBron jokes ready, and they fired at will as soon as James ended up missing the final shot of the game.

It’s going to be a very interesting offseason for LeBron James and the Lakers. You have to give this team credit for turning their season around and making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Nevertheless, their season could not have ended in a more heartbreaking way after being utterly dominated by Nikola Jokic in four games.

You can be sure that there are going to be some major changes this summer within the Lakers as LeBron James looks to bounce back in Year 21.