The all-time NBA scoring record seems to have taken its toll on LeBron James. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has sat out all three of his team’s games (including Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers) since he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing scoring record.

The good news for Lakers fans is that LeBron is nearing his return to action. Head coach Darvin Ham announced on Monday that James “in all likelihood” should be back on Wednesday when the Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

This is obviously a welcome development for the Lakers, especially after it was previously revealed that LeBron has been “severely struggling” with injuries on his left foot and ankle. Wednesday’s matchup against the Pels on Wednesday is their last game before the All-Star break, and it’s great to hear that James will be able to return to action prior to the weekend’s festivities. He is also expected to start in the All-Star Game on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if his minutes will be kept low.

According to reports, LeBron James went through a 30-minute individual workout on Monday afternoon with the hope of suiting up against the Blazers. However, he had to have his feet iced up immediately after the workout and he was eventually ruled out for the game.

Should LeBron return to the court on Wednesday, it will be the first time we see the Lakers at full strength after the NBA trade deadline — assuming that there are no other injuries to their other players, of course. It will be interesting to see how new addition D’Angelo Russell, in particular, will fare alongside LeBron in LA’s new-look lineup.