LeBron James, who was forced to sit out Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a foot injury, had a chance to address the home crowd right before tipoff. The four-time NBA champ is coming off his historic performance on Tuesday that saw him surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, so you know that the basketball world just can’t get enough of LeBron right now.

As expected, James took the opportunity to thank everyone and anyone who supported him throughout his journey. However, there was one specific person that he singled out as his biggest supporter in his quest for greatness:

“My beautiful wife has been… I mean she’s the real MVP if you wanna be completely honest,” LeBron said. “She’s actually the all-time leading scorer if you wanna be completely honest.”

Not only is LeBron now the greatest scorer in the history of the game, but as you may have determined, he is also right up there as one of the best husbands ever. A lot of women at home will now be measuring up their man to LeBron after this statement from him.

For her part, you also have to give Savannah for standing by her husband through everything. There have been some tough times in this journey, but her loyalty to LeBron and their family has never faltered.

As they always say, behind every successful man is a woman. This is clearly the case for King James, who’s always had his queen by her side.