The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, just one day after LeBron James was spotted at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on Sunday. James remains on the injury report for the Lakers, and is officially listed as questionable for the contest. James is dealing with a bothersome foot injury, and has said there are times the pain is nearly unbearable. The 38-year-old has played through the pain in the past, but his injury and appearance at the Super Bowl has Lakers fans wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

LeBron James injury status vs. Trail Blazers

LeBron James remains officially questionable on the injury report, and is in serious jeopardy of missing his third straight contest when the Lakers head to Oregon for a date with the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Los Angeles has lost three of its past five games, but pulled out a gutsy 109-103 win over Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in California. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with a convincing 13-point, 16-rebound double double, while new add D’Angelo Russell scored 15 for the team. Rui Hachimura scored 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and an assist.

At 26-31, the Lakers sit in 13th place in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference, but are just two games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in spot in the conference.

James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night in his last game before ankle soreness kept him out of the lineup. He scored 38 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, adding seven boards and three assists in a disappointing 133-130 loss to the Thunder.

LeBron James hasn’t played since, and after attending the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday, it’s hard to believe he will be ready to play in Portland on Monday. When it comes to the question of is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, the answer is probably not.