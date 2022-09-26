The Los Angeles Lakers will need to make a lot of improvements this coming season if they hope to emerge as a real threat to the title. They’ve already been there before, so now it’s just a matter of getting back to winning ways.

This is clearly easier said than done, though, but for his part, LeBron James has it all figured out. According to the Lakers talisman, he is adamant that his team needs to focus on one particular aspect in order for them to find success this season (h/t Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints):

“Defense,” LeBron stated. “… Obviously you gotta be able to put the ball in the hole, but teams that can defend and can get stops when needed — they’re just simply more successful in our league. I think the defensive side of the floor is what we’re gonna be hammering home on every single day.”

Defense wins championships. It’s an age-old saying for a reason, and there’s no denying that LeBron truly believes in this notion.

In this respect, the arrival of Patrick Beverley is a major step in the right direction for the Lakers. This team wasn’t very good on the defensive end last season, but with Pat Bev now in the mix, it’s safe to say that LA is going to be a more formidable force on defense this coming year.

Make no mistake about it, however. Beverley is no one-stop solution to the Lakers’ defensive woes. He will play a major part in the same, but it goes without saying that this will need to be a total team effort from the entire squad.