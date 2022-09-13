To say that Patrick Beverley is happy to have joined the Los Angeles Lakers this summer would be an understatement. So much so, that Beverley even hosted an epic party to celebrate his return to the city.

Beverley gave an epic message to kick off the festivities. As expected, the veteran guard was amazingly eloquent with his remarks (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“You only got one lif to live, right?” Beverley said. “I’ve seen and done a lot of things, and I’m very, very fortunate and humbled… So, I’m not gonna be too long. Let’s have a f–king great party. Let’s have a f–king great night. You only live once.”

Patrick Beverley had a Welcome Back to LA Party 🍾 (via frankiedonjae/IG)pic.twitter.com/aUaHIGyVAv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

Beverley even had a huge cake to celebrate the occasion. Did you notice the basketball on top of the cake that had a crown on it?

This is now Beverley’s second stint in LA after playing four seasons with none other than the Lakers’ bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. He made quite an impact on the Clippers during his time with the team, and he was a bit of a fan favorite. Clippers fans don’t feel the same way about him now, though, now that Beverley has joined the enemy.

Patrick Beverley’s arrival with the Lakers did not come without controversy. His beef with Russell Westbrook is well documented, and there has been a lot of doubt as to whether or not these two ex-rivals can co-exist in the same backcourt. It’s now only a matter of time before we find out.