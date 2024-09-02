Early on in LeBron James' career, he was being labeled as a ‘choker' who couldn't get the job done for his teams late in close games. He was also being criticized for his tendency to make the right play in clutch situations, preferring to get the ball to the open man instead of taking the game-tying or go-ahead shot himself. But the Los Angeles Lakers star has proven time and time again that he has nerves of steel, delivering more often than not for his team in situations that matter.

James has had his fair share of game-winners over the years — a testament to his unflappable mentality even in the face of adversity. Moreover, this points to how well-rounded his game is, as he has made clutch shots from all three scoring levels on the court. In an appearance on The Shop, the Lakers star explained how he approaches the game in moments where the lights are at their brightest.

“What’s going on in my head? Like you said it’s in slow motion, I slow it down as well. It’s just about trying to be patient, not try to be over-exertive or try to pre-determine what I’m going to do. It’s just kind of read and react. Even with the clock going 9, 8, 7, 6. If you look at a stopwatch, those seconds are ticking, like they’re going fast. But for some odd reason on the basketball court for myself, when the time looks like it’s going fast it’s actually slowing down for me. So I’m able to just slow it down and be able to see what’s going on on the floor,” James said.

But even though LeBron James' perception of time is warped, for the better of course, in crunch time, the Lakers star knows that success during these moments is not guaranteed. Regardless, part of being successful is being able to come to grips with the fact that failure is always a possibility, and yet still having the courage to take chances anyway.

“Will that always result in a make? No, I wish. I wish it would go in every single time, but I try to put myself in position that I make the right play or come home for the team every single time. That just comes with experience, the best teacher in life is experience and the more and more you get put in those opportunities and those moments, the better off you’ll be,” James added.

LeBron James delivers for the Lakers when it matters the most

The idea that LeBron James isn't clutch is simply preposterous. There are many compilations on the internet of James nailing shots when his team's back is against the wall, and the Lakers have also benefitted from his killer instinct.

Who could ever forget the time when James, in the Lakers' 2020 play-in tournament game against the Golden State Warriors, nailed a go-ahead triple despite seeing “three” rims? James was also having one heck of a carry job for the Lakers in Game 2 of their 2024 first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets before a heartbreaking ending.

LeBron James may have to tap into a higher gear if the Lakers were to become a legitimate championship contender this season. At nearly 40 years old, that is simply too big of an ask. But this is James we're talking about, and at this point, nothing seems to be impossible for The King.