More often than not, NBA players usually learn how to play basketball at a young age. A great way to master a sport is to start early. But as the saying goes, it's never too late to start something new. In fact, there are a handful of NBA stars who actually only held a basketball as early as their teenage years. Here is a look at 10 NBA stars who learned basketball late.

10. Dirk Nowitzki – 13

It was only in Dirk Nowitzki's teenage years when he started to learn basketball despite his mother being a part of the West German national basketball women's team. Originally, Nowitzki was into handball and tennis, but it was basketball that got him hooked. Fast-forward a number of years, Nowitzki became one of the greatest basketball players to come out of Europe. He earned one NBA MVP, an NBA title, and a Finals MVP in his illustrious career.

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 13

Growing up in Greece as immigrants, life was hard for Giannis Antetokounmpo and family. Facing poverty, Giannis did everything he could to help his parents by selling merchandise on the streets. However, he did find an escape in sports, particularly football and basketball.

While he initially preferred the former, thanks to coach Spiros Velliniatis, he was able to convince the Greek Freak. Despite learning the sport at already 13 years old, Giannis' size and athleticism were key ingredients in helping him succeed in the NBA. Throw in his tough fighting spirit, he cemented himself as a certified superstar.

8. Amar'e Stoudemire – 14

Amar'e Stoudemire certainly didn't have it easy. His father passed away early, while his mother was dealing with legal troubles. As a result, the 6-foot-10 big man was forced to transfer to different high schools. But it was when he was 14 years old, people discovered that he had a future in the sport of basketball. Stoudemire went on to become a force to be reckoned with in the NBA, earning six All-Star Game appearances.

7. Tim Duncan – 14

Hailing from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tim Duncan's first love was swimming. In fact, he even trained to be an Olympic swimmer until Hurricane Hugo hit St. Croix. With his fear for sharks, Duncan opted to try basketball instead at 14 years old. After that, he went on to become arguably the best San Antonio Spur in franchise history. He helped the Spurs win five NBA titles to go along with his back-to-back MVP wins.

6. Hakeem Olajuwon – 15

Growing up in Nigeria, Hakeem Olajuwon initially wanted to take up football, primarily as a goalkeeper. But when he was 15 years old, Olajuwon's love started to shift towards basketball. Nonetheless, the skills he learned from soccer came in handy as it allowed him to develop into arguably the best finesse big man in NBA history thanks to the iconic Dream Shake. Olajuwon went on to lead the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA titles.

5. Joel Embiid 15

Like Olajuwon, Joel Embiid was another African prospect who possessed great height. But originally, Embiid was keen on playing volleyball. It was until he watched a video of Olajuwon that made him shift his interest towards basketball, when he was already 15 years old, the same age that his idol took up the sport. Years later, Embiid cemented himself as an elite center in the NBA, winning the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

4. Steve Francis – 16

Due to a troubled life in the streets, it took some time before Steve Francis got his life straight. Thankfully, in his free time, Francis found his love for basketball by simply shooting the ball when he was already 16 years old. Surprisingly, he only played two high school basketball games in his career.

Fortunately, it was AAU coach Tony Langley that convinced him to use the sport as a means of escape from poverty. After finishing his GED, Francis took advantage of a vacant roster spot for San Jacinto College. Fast-forward years later, Francis succeeded in the NBA, earning three All-Star Game appearances.

3. Dikembe Mutombo – 16

The late Dikembe Mutombo is regarded as one of the best defensive centers in NBA history. But believe it or not, Mutombo learned basketball pretty late. Originally, he aimed to be a doctor. In terms of sports, he was interested in football and martial arts. However, with his father and brother convincing him to take up basketball, it opened the doors for Mutombo's NBA dreams. The 7-foot-2 big man dominated the league, highlighted by four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

2. Pascal Siakam – 17

Given how good Pascal Siakam is in the NBA, it's hard to believe that he learned basketball at only 17 years old. Originally, Siakam was not training for basketball but was actually penciled to enter priesthood. To make matters more interesting, his heart was more towards football.

But after joining a basketball camp organized by NBA veteran Luc Mbah a Moute, he found himself a different calling. Siakam ended up as a first-round draft pick, helping the Toronto Raptors to win the 2019 NBA championship before becoming an All-Star power forward.

1. Dennis Rodman – 21

It's crazy to think someone would make the NBA after learning to play basketball at already 21 years old. However, that was just the unique story of the polarizing Dennis Rodman. While it looked like Rodman was looking like a lost kid, especially after a troubled household, his interest in basketball changed his life.

Although Rodman's antics never stopped even when he was in the NBA, no one can deny his defensive impact, which was highlighted by two NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards and five NBA championships.