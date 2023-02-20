As Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and the NBA honored LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers star still couldn’t believe that he is now the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Growing up, James was only watching the superstars of the league, hoping to follow in their footsteps. Now 20 years since entering the NBA, he has cemented a career that many others could only dream of having.

For James, it’s a “surreal feeling” to be even able to stand up alongside two of the greatest scorers in NBA history, let alone be at the center and see them pay their respects on him. With that, James just couldn’t help but reflect on his journey and the career of both Abdul-Jabbar and Malone.

“It’s a surreal feeling. I didn’t get the opportunity to watch Kareem live, but I know the history of the game, I got enough opportunity to watch a lot of his games [through] replays or seeing footage of him. I did get the opportunity to watch a lot of Karl Malone games live,” James shared.

“To see the way they grace the court with their ability. You have the physicality of Malone’s game and he has some finesse as well with his mid-range jump shot, with his ability to run the floor and be point guard or shooting guard down the floor. And Kareem’s game [is] a unique game that no one has ever been able to try to patent or steal from. They were just so dominant in their eras. They were so unique in their own game, and it’s the reason they are two of the all-time greatest basketball players that this world has ever seen. That moment for me is like, I’m standing between these guys, it’s just a surreal feeling. ”

It’s certainly awesome to see LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone share the stage together and have a moment. The mutual respect they have for each other is clear, and it’s easy to see why it was an incredible feeling for the Lakers star.

He was just dreaming of it as a kid. Now, he has solidified his status as one of the game’s greatest like Abdul-Jabbar and Malone. He definitely deserve the recognition, for sure.