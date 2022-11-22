Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LeBron James has missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last four games with a lingering groin injury, and it now sounds like he could remain on the shelf for at least one more game. According to the team’s official injury report, the four-time NBA champ is questionable to suit up on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron is currently dealing with a left adductor strain which has proven to be quite problematic for the 37-year-old. James was initially expected to sit out just a couple of games with the presumption that the Lakers were just taking a cautious approach with what was supposed to be a minor injury. If he sits out Wednesday’s clash against the Suns, however, it will be five straight games that LeBron would have missed because of this knock.

You have to note, though, that a questionable tag doesn’t necessarily rule LeBron out. He’s popped up on the Lakers’ injury report for pretty much the entire season, and it’s very much possible that he ends up playing on Wednesday.

For whatever it’s worth, the Lakers have been on quite a roll of late even with their talisman in street clothes. LA is now on a three-game winning streak with Anthony Davis stepping up in LeBron’s absence. AD has been nothing short of dominant since James went down, leading his team to three wins in four games.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like the Lakers miss the services of LeBron very much. This fact could convince the team to give him more time to fully recover from this groin injury.