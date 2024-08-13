LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant just led Team USA to a gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But their partnership doesn't seem to be over. An extremely rare card commemorating the trio's time together in Paris and bearing the three future Basketball Hall of Famers' signatures will be in the possession of one lucky buyer of the Topps trading card company's product.

“This card pays tribute to the incredible moment that we saw during the Olympics where three of the greatest active basketball players combined to take home the gold medal,” Topps senior vice president of product Clay Luraschi said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“This particular card is special because you have your regular version and then you have an autograph version. There's been many different autograph cards throughout basketball trading card history, but this is the first time these three players have signed the same card. So, it makes it very unique.”

A random customer who buys “the stars' base card from the company” will have the incredible luck of getting sent the said card that is 1-of-1.

The base card was already made available for purchase last Saturday — the same day that LeBron James and company defeated Le Bleus to capture another Team USA gold in the men's basketball tournament in the quadrennial event. Those who want to get the chance to land the autographed card, can buy the base card — priced at $11.99 — until Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. ET.

Due to the rarity, the event that it commemorates, and the autographs, the triple-auto card can be expected to fetch an arm and a leg if it ever goes up for sale.

“I think the card is easily six figures,” Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, said via ESPN.

“However, the fact it is not a [pack] pulled card caps its value.”

LeBron James, Curry, and Durant may never play on the same Olympic team ever again, which would also likely contribute to the triple-auto's value. Although the door is still open for the three legends to be part of the United States squad at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, chances are at least one of them will not make Team USA again four years from now due to Father Time.

James will be 43 by the time the next Olympics comes around; Curry will be 40; and Durant will be 38.

Fans react to the triple-auto card announcement

“Why not. We bought our lottery ticket. Finger's crossed,” said X user @DickandJanes.

“Only can afford the simple plain card it would be amazing if i got the signature card but still cool af to have a card with three goats on it,” chimed in @jdc0529.

“Ordered mine, maybe this is the moment I finally get a big pull out of a direct order…” shared @PSW7707.

“sports card packs are basically the same as a lottery ticket. whoever gets this card will make life-changing money,” stated @blakeir.

From @616sportzcardz: “What a 🔥🔥🔥 card! This card joins the Lebron & Bronny dual auto chase, the Wemby chases, the Connor Bedard chase, and so many more from this year!”

“Talk all that shit but this thing is a MONSTER … would you sell if you got it?” wondered @paullydoughnuts.

“Coldest card in any collectors set once they get it,” opined Aug 11.