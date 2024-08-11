LeBron James recently reacted to a fan-made art of him, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant sitting side by side on social media. James uploaded the picture on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the art, the three basketball greats are sitting in front of the Eiffel Tower while the sun is setting. Behind the sunset is the Olympics logo, signifying their participation in the event. Then to make the image more significant, the three players are sitting next to the US flag and their three gold medals.

James, appreciative of the tribute, couldn't help but praise the art by captioning “This is too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” on X. The fan-made art is a bit bittersweet considering how fans witnessed probably the only time we'll ever see Curry, Durant, and James team up.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant carry Team USA to victory

The 2024 Olympics is one of the greatest wins for Team USA basketball. For one, the NBA players proved to USA Track & Field star Noah Lyles that they deserve the ‘world champions' moniker. But the main reason is that this will most likely be the last time fans get to see the team up of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. While it's possible that we'd get to see them play in one team for the NBA All-Star game, playing for the same team in a more competitive setting will probably not happen anymore.

Nevertheless, Americans and fans alike enjoyed the epic mashup among the three basketball greats. Throughout the entire Olympics, James proved why he's still the best basketball player in the world and was named the MVP. LeBron practically did everything on the court and contributed to the scoring, rebounding, and especially in playmaking.

Despite his slow start in the event, Curry also proved that he's the greatest shooter in history. Steph arguably carried Team USA in their final two games after he scored 36 points against Serbia and 24 points against France.

As for Durant, he showed off his exceptional scoring prowess throughout the majority of the Olympics. This was especially true in their group phase match against Serbia wherein he was nearly perfect from the field.

Unfortunately, with James soon retiring and Curry and Durant probably not wanting to participate in the Olympics in the next four years, it's possible that this once-in-a-lifetime experience among the three stays once in a lifetime.