LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers opened the 2024-25 NBA season with a 110-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Tuesday night. While all eyes were on the Lakers debut of Bronny James playing alongside LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis who shined the brightest.

Davis led the way with a game-high 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocked shots. His aggressiveness got him to the free-throw line 15 times where he converted on 13 of those attempts.

Following the game, LeBron James acknowledged that Anthony Davis has become the go-to guy for the Lakers, and how the team needs to play off him this season.

“He is the main focal point for us offensively and defensively. We got to make sure we continue to get him involved,” James said. “The coaching staff and JJ, they do a great job of always putting him in positions with hime being a recipient of our offense. When AD has it going, it's our job as the ball-handlers to continue to feed him, find him.”

Before the season started, Anthony Davis expressed desire to shoot more three-point shots. He only took three attempts from distance in the Lakers season opener, but the team does want him to shoot more from three-point range.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James building off Olympic run



Coming into the 2024-25 season, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis had momentum that stemmed from the 2024 Olympics in Paris during which Team USA brought home a gold medal. James and Davis were both key players on the team, and their performances had Lakers fans dreaming of this NBA season.

During the Olympic run, James averaged 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists. Davis averaged 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. There's no question that both players are still playing at an elite level. Davis is in the prime of his career while James continues to defy father time.

James had a strong game himself during the Lakers season opener, but he was content to let his teammates shine while he got his points within the flow of the game. He finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

For the Lakers to have success this season, and to finish out of a play-in spot, they're going to need their two stars to continue to be in sync. The Lakers continues the 2024-25 season with back to back home games against the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, respectively.