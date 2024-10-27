The Los Angeles Lakers were trailing the Sacramento Kings going into the fourth quarter, and LeBron James put on his cape and led the team down the stretch. At one point, it looked like James couldn't miss, and while he was in a groove, Rui Hachimura took a contested jumper.

During the next timeout, James could be heard over the broadcast talking to Hachimura.

“Swing that motherf—-r to me,” James said. “I just made 10 in a row and you going to a pull-up contested two? Swing, swing motherf—-r.”

The video is going viral, and the shot that Hachimura took is as well. I think it's simple to say: when James is hot, just swing the ball to him.

LeBron James gets hot in 4th quarter vs. Kings

LeBron James finished with 32 points in the Lakers' win, but it was the 16 fourth-quarter points that were the biggest part of the game. This is what people want to see from James, but after the game, he noted that it'll take a team effort to win games instead of his individual performance.

“Listen, I could do that at 22, but at almost 40, I don't need to be doing it for four quarters,” James said [h/t ESPN]. “I have the luxury of having a MVP-caliber player next to me [in Anthony Davis]. AR [Austin Reaves] can get it going in bunches. D-Lo [D'Angelo Russell] can catch fire. Rui [Hachimura] has been consistent, and he can get going and score in bunches as well.

“So this team is not built for me to have 16-point quarters through all four quarters. That's not how it's constructed and nor should it be. We're a team, and we all play together.”

The Lakers are playing good basketball to start the season, winning their first three games, and it'll be interesting to see if they can keep up this level of play.