Even at age 39 and in his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James is capable of looking like the greatest basketball player in the world at any given moment. James proved that again last night in a come-from-behind 131-127 victory against the Sacramento Kings, which featured a fourth-quarter performance for the ages by the league's oldest player.

After a rough third quarter, Los Angeles trailed by 7 heading into the fourth, but James, like he has done countless times, quickly dug his team out of a proverbial hole. James scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth, and 11 came right after another amid a LeBron avalanche as Crypto.com Arena exploded in excitement.

Expand Tweet

While James eventually cooled off, the Lakers managed to cling to a slim advantage and walk off of the court Saturday night with their third straight win to start the season. And after the game, James, who recorded a 32-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, said the team aspect of the Lakers — not his individual heroics — will be the key to their long-term success.

“Listen, I could do that at 22, but at almost 40, I don't need to be doing it for four quarters,” James said [h/t ESPN]. “I have the luxury of having a MVP-caliber player next to me [in Anthony Davis]. AR (Austin Reaves) can get it going in bunches. D-Lo (D'Angelo Russell) can catch fire. Rui [Hachimura] has been consistent, and he can get going and score in bunches as well.

“So this team is not built for me to have 16-point quarters through all four quarters. That's not how it's constructed and nor should it be. We're a team, and we all play together.”

James' assessment proved correct more so in the first two games of the season rather than in the third; in wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns, James scored 16 and 21 points, respectively, as other players took on the greater scoring load.

Davis, in particular, has opened the season phenomenally. The perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate began the year with a 36-point, 16-rebound performance against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves before leading the Lakers with 35 points against the Suns. On Saturday vs. the Kings, Davis again surpassed the 30-point mark, becoming the first Laker to do so to begin a season since Kobe Bryant in 2005.

The Lakers will try to keep rolling tomorrow night when they travel to Phoenix to play the Suns in a rematch from Friday's 123-116 Lakers win in Los Angeles.