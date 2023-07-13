There are few athletes as polarizing as LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star brings it every single time he's on the court and is a role model off of it. With as big of a following as James has, there are bound to be plenty of fans and with that comes a fair share of criticism and hate.

James addressed everyone that watches him play during his ESPYs acceptance speech on Wednesday. James won the “Best Record-Breaking Performance” award after topping the NBA's all-time scoring list. He mentioned his plans to play another season with the Lakers and discussed his impact on basketball.

“Listen, you can love me — and I know some of you hate me as well — but the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I've given to this game,” James said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James said he will continue playing in the NBA until he feels he is “cheating the game.” The four-time MVP teased his retirement after the Lakers were swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in May, but confirmed he will be back on the court for LA next season.

LeBron James retiring seems like an absurd thing to think given his larger-than-life mantra, but James turns 39 in December and has put plenty of wear and tear on his body. Lakers and NBA fans can breathe a sigh of relief though, as James is set to embark on his 21st season as a professional basketball player.