The Kansas City Chiefs were voted the best team at the 2023 ESPYs, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce shared a funny moment that relates back to when the Chiefs visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

“Nah, man. You already took one mic from me baby, ain't gonna take another. I got something to say,” Travis Kelce said after claiming the microphone.

While the Chiefs were at the White House, Kelce saw a moment when the microphone was free, and he decided to seize the moment and say something. That was until Mahomes ushered him away and apologized to the media. We will never know what Kelce would have said for sure, but he said that he wanted to say “to my fellow Americans” and that is it, on the New Heights podcast.

The best team award was not the only hardware the Chiefs took home at the ESPYs. Patrick Mahomes won the best male athlete award, beating out Lionel Messi and Aaron Judge. Mahomes winning league MVP, the Super Bowl and the MVP of the game made him the winner.

Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup with Argentina, and Aaron Judge broke the American League home run record with 62 home runs. Mahomes' resume was just too much in the end.

The Chiefs will once again be contenders for a championship in the 2023 season. That will be the case as long as Mahomes and Kelce are in the fold, as well as head coach Andy Reid. It would not be a surprise to see the Chiefs win this award again.