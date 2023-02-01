Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has had perhaps the most storied career of any NBA player. Selected with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, James has spent the last 20 seasons breaking, setting and compiling records that will have his name etched into the very fabric of basketball history.

Currently chasing the all-time career scoring record set by Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James’ latest feat was to pass former floor general Steve Nash for 4th-place in all-time assists. Speaking to reporters about his impending status as the league’s all-time scoring leader, with him just 89 points away from passing Kareem, James says “I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it.”

LeBron James on chasing the NBA’s all-time scoring record: “I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.” pic.twitter.com/kIPmDFwF0F — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 1, 2023

Interestingly enough, his matter-of-fact attitude didn’t extend to just his thoughts on breaking the all-time scoring record.

Touching on his playing future, James says that “he’s not going anywhere.”

“I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years,” LeBron proclaims.

James has already spoken about being in the league long enough to not just play in the NBA as the same time as his eldest son, Bronny, but his son Bryce as well.

As the younger Bryce is just 15-years-old and in the ninth grade. Even if the NBA was to change its long-standing rule on players needing to be a year removed from high school to enter the NBA Draft, James would still need to remain in the league for at least four more seasons to play with both of his sons.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting to hear the confidence with which he speaks on playing into his 40s.

When he broached the topic with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard, James sounded as if it was a possibility. Now it sounds like a certainty. If so, that could highlight just how good LeBron is playing in what’s been one of the most impressive stretches of his career.