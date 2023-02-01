LeBron James, nursing a sore ankle, didn’t have his A-game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. And yet, he posted a historic triple-double, moved up big-time NBA lists, and led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

LeBron remains one of the best players on the planet at age 38, in Year 20. Nearly every night, he pulls off some unprecedented feat while playing winning basketball.

On his favorite stage — where he hadn’t performed since 2020 — LeBron guided the Lakers (24-28) to a much-needed win while making statistical history. Let’s highlight his latest milestones.

3) Old guy triple-double king

With 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, LeBron posted his 106th career regular-season triple-double (one behind Jason Kidd) and his first of 2022-23. He became the first 20-year vet to mess around and do so.

Seemingly hampered by a shaky ankle (he said postgame that the pain wavers by the day), LeBron wasn’t at his usual level of efficiency or aggression. He shot 11-of-25 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3. But his ability to affect the game in myriad ways was a fitting reminder of his all-around mastery of the sport.

(As LeBron mentioned afterward, the Lakers critically held their own on the glass vs. a physical Knicks group, and LeBron was a major contributor to that effort.)

2) Chasing Kareem

LeBron never found an offensive groove. Nevertheless, he nearly hit his average of 30.2 PPG (an insane figure at his age), including the dagger layup to put the Lakers up six with 19.1 seconds left in OT.

LeBron is 89 points behind Kareem. The Lakers will visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday then host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. LeBron will likely break the record vs. OKC.

"I've been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years. I'm excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did." Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's statement to Don Lemonpic.twitter.com/aCPzjYXB6I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 1, 2023

“We’re very excited,” Anthony Davis said about LeBron inching towards the record. “It’s a very huge accomplishment. I was fortunate enough to be here when he went to second. And now to be here chasing first … the team’s very excited. Probably gonna be a surreal moment for all of us.”

“I mean, it’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it,” LeBron said. “It’s not heavy. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years. I’m going to do it.”

1) He’s top-5 in assists, too

There’s a very silly, two-decades-long debate centered around whether LeBron is a scorer or a passer. He’s obviously both! He diagnoses the defense and, based on how things shake out, sometimes passes, sometimes shoots, and sometimes does neither. He’s the best possession-to-possession chess master the NBA has ever seen who is equally gifted at putting the ball in the cup and setting up his teammate to finish the job.

“I didn’t get to this point in my career by thinking about records or how many points I have, whatever the case might be,” said LeBron. “I just play the game the right way. I approach the game every night only trying to be a triple threat by scoring, rebounding, assisting, defending, and may the chips fall where they may.”

LeBron James moves to #4 all-time in assists with a dime to Thomas Bryant 😤pic.twitter.com/iTuzTdN5YR — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) February 1, 2023

“He’s just a kid who’s grown before our eyes and the last 20 years at this level has done nothing but play the right way and make the play that’s in front of him,” said Darvin Ham. “Regardless of how much he’s been criticized for a while for not taking the last shots and overpassing … he’s just making the right plays, man, and you saw that again tonight. .. Just doing it all, man. That’s what all-time greats do. And he’s right up there at the top of the list with all of them.”

LeBron’s unique duality was encapsulated by his showing at the Garden. As he moved within 100 points of Kareem, he also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

LeBron James with the bullet pass to Rui Hachimura for the finish 💥 pic.twitter.com/onX6N2z6FN — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) February 1, 2023

LeBron now sits at no. 4 in dimes (10,338), trailing his good pal Chris Paul (11,246), his good pal Kidd (12,091), and — existing in an unreachable galaxy — John Stockton (15,806). (Russell Westbrook moved into 10th place on Monday.)

Don't bet on LeBron James sticking around to try to break John Stockton's all-time assist record (15,806) pic.twitter.com/jwzkQ9EtHD — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 1, 2023

“It’s amazing,” said LeBron. “Because that’s just what I love to do. Get my guys involved and try to put the ball on time and on target with my guys over the course of my career. And we’re with another great group that allows me to see the space and see the floor and I’m able to get it to ’em with the right type of pass.”

“He’s all team,” said AD after lauding LeBron’s scoring prowess. “Team first.”