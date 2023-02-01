LeBron James may not be thinking too much about individual accolades as he focuses on getting the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs. However, the superstar forward is always appreciative whenever he’s mentioned along with the greats of the game.

The Lakers leader said as much on Wednesday after he surpassed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to crack the Top 5 of the NBA’s all-time assists list. LeBron needed just nine assists in their game against the New York Knicks to break Jackson and Nash’s assists marks, and he finished the contest with 11 on his way to a 28 point-10 rebound-11 assist triple-double. Now, he is no. 4 on the list with 10,338 dimes.

In his postgame presser, James shared how cool it is to hit the latest milestone, especially since respects both Jackson and Nash.

“It’s amazing because that’s just what I love to do—get my guys involved and try to put the ball on time and on target with my guys … Any time you’re linked with some of the greats [is a cool thing]. Mark Jackson played here, he was drafted by the Knicks, so it’s super cool. Obviously you know with Nash, I played against him for many many years and his ability to pass the ball was very uncanny,” James said.

Sure enough, both Steve Nash and Mark Jackson won’t have a problem being surpassed by LeBron James. After all, the level of dominance James has shown throughout his career has never been seen before, and it’s not bad or surprising at all to see him break the records of some NBA greats.

"I'm happy to be linked with some of the greats." @KingJames on reaching another milestone and moving to fourth on all-time assists. pic.twitter.com/d3pj6w7HOF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 1, 2023

Besides, James is on track to break an even bigger record, with his Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chase coming to a close real soon.