The NBA GOAT debate has primarily been between Michael Jordan and LeBron James for years, and Thursday night was a reminder why. The latter legend tied Jordan for the most 30-point games in NBA history (562) with his 38-point masterpiece in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lakers coach JJ Redick wasn't surprised with James' greatness, via LoJo Media.

“He did it in a number of ways,” the former Los Angeles Clipper said. “I like when he's a willing three-point shooter…Just another 38-point game for LeBron.”

James, who turned 40 on December 30th, is already third on the list of highest-scoring games for players of that age. Jordan occupies the first two spots with 43 and 39-point outings.

James was dialed in as both a shooter and passer, going 15-of-25 from the field (7-of-10 3Pt) with eight assists. The four-time NBA champion has shot at least 52.9% from the field in five straight games and is showing no signs of slowing down at his advanced age.

LeBron James, Lakers creeping up standings

Los Angeles is now sixth in the Western Conference at 19-14, just a half-game behind the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. However, the Lakers are only a half-game above the Clippers, who are in Play-In territory. The Purple and Gold can't get complacent with their modest success.

However, if their supporting cast can keep stepping up like they did against Portland, don't be surprised if they end the regular season around the fourth seed. Third-year guard Max Christie, for example, scored a career-high 28 points on Thursday, and Los Angeles will prosper if he turns that into a consistent development.

James sounded off on Christie's big game, via Lakers Daily.

“Coaches didn't give up on him. … He's ready for his opportunity, and we're happy for him,” the 20-time All-Star said.

The new-look Lakers are still adjusting after trading D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton on Saturday. However, they won't miss a beat if James, Christie, and others keep hooping like they did against the Blazers.