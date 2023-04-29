Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Los Angeles Lakers have completed their revenge against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a lot of trash talk from their opponents, LeBron James and co. let their basketball speak for themselves. With that win, LeBron has reached a level of playoff dominance not seen since a couple of LA players did it, per ESPN Sports and Info.

“The Memphis Grizzlies became the 20th different franchise LeBron James has defeated in a playoff series. That ties the most by a player in NBA history, with Derek Fisher and Robert Horry. (h/t @EliasSports). If the Kings advance, he’ll have a chance to set the record next round.”

The Lakers have turned from cellar-dwellers in the West to a dark horse title contender. Their fortunes started turning just before the All-Star break. Their midseason trades only made them stronger, as they added key pieces like D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt. They’re doing this all with LeBron James not performing at 100%, too!

That’s not to say that LeBron has done nothing this series. The Lakers star did his fair share of silencing the defiant Grizzlies crowd during the series. His Game 4 performance comes into mind: LeBron took it upon himself to push LA over the hump in overtime, scoring key baskets to seal the game. LA now has a chance to make history for their star.

The Lakers now await the winner of the series between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. Both matchups feature intriguing storylines: LeBron vs. Golden State once again, or a reignition of the classic Lakers-Kings rivalry of the 2000s. Either way, we’ll be treated to one hell of a series with this LA squad.