This year’s quarterfinals matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies has certainly garnered a tremendous amount of attention from both fans and media alike, and a large reason for this publicity has been due to the back-and-forth banter between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks.

From on-court chirping to post-game interview jabs, the two have seemingly been under a microscope throughout these first three games of the postseason. So, naturally, when they were seen talking before Game 3’s tip-off, all eyes were locked in on the two, with questions surfacing regarding what may have been discussed.

Though little is known about the context of the conversation, following Saturday’s bout LeBron James issued a statement regarding his conversation with the Grizzlies wing.

“It wasn’t private, cause everybody caught it, everybody saw it,” LeBron James said on his conversation with Dillon Brooks. “Nothing private about it. [It] was very, very public. I like it that way.”

A feud between James and Brooks is certainly nothing new, as the two have somewhat of a history of going back and forth with one another.

Though Memphis’ forward has often been the one to talk first, ultimately, it is the Lakers who find themselves up 2-1 in this best-of-seven series, as they won their latest outing by a final score of 111-101.

LeBron James helped pave the way to Los Angeles’ victory, as he would go on to finish the night with an astounding all-around stat line of 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block while shooting an efficient 50.0% from the field.