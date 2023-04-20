A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There was a lot of back and forth between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks during Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. In the end, it was Brooks who got the last laugh as he helped the Grizzlies overcome LA, 103-93, to even the series at 1-1.

Brooks was far from done, though. After the game, he had a few more things to say about LeBron. When asked about his trash talk against James potentially backfiring on him, the Grizzlies stud had a savage response:

“I don’t care. He’s old,” Brooks said. “… I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

The disrespect is real. Then again, this isn’t surprising coming from Dillon Brooks. This is the persona he has taken for the Grizzlies, and for the most part, it has worked in their favor. I mean, just check out that post-game outfit. That straight up looks like a costume of a WWE heel.

To be fair to Brooks, he backed up his talk on Wednesday night. Apart from playing some solid defense on LeBron all night long, Brooks also hit a dagger trey over James in the closing moments of the game. You can be sure that he had some words for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer after that shot.

Dillon Brooks with a potential DAGGER three 😱 pic.twitter.com/LvIjWQVZqx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

For his part, I’m pretty sure LeBron James is going to take note of all this. He probably won’t respond to Brooks’ slander, but you can be sure that LeBron will be out to prove a point in Game 3 in LA — especially about that 40-point challenge from Brooks.