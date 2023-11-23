Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a costly mistake in crunch time against the Mavs and explained it with a football reference.

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night, losing 104-101 despite coming back from a 20-point deficit to make things interesting. While LeBron James is undoubtedly the reason this team is 9-7 at the moment, he made a brutal mistake in the dying seconds of the fourth with the Lakers down by one.

When speaking about his turnover, where The King botched an attempted Anthony Davis pass into the paint, James made a football reference and said he “failed to lead his receiver and got picked off.”

Via Dave McMenamin:

LeBron James on his late turnover on a pass to Anthony Davis: “I didn’t lead my receiver and got picked off” pic.twitter.com/9COejo4Nlu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 23, 2023

Here was the turnover:

If Russell Westbrook had the turnover LeBron James just had in crunch time it would break the internet pic.twitter.com/edfg6UpbkG — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) November 23, 2023

Bron clearly put that pass on the wrong side of AD's body, giving Luka Doncic the chance to get a hand on the rock. You live and you learn and James knows what he did wrong here.

LeBron James did have another impressive game though, scoring 26 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out seven assists. As usual, he did his part, but Davis did not. It was a dud game for the big man, posting 10 points, 13 boards, and four dimes. He only took 10 shots. That's just not a recipe for success when AD is supposed to be the one who is leading LA.

When it comes to LeBron's mishap, you can't really put the blame on him for the loss because he's the reason the Lakers were in this game in the first place. Los Angeles is back in action on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the start of a three-game road trip.