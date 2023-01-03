By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered his prayers and support for Damar Hamlin and his family after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field following a head injury.

During the first quarter of the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Hamlin took a hit that put him down on the field. While Hamlin was initially able to stand, he suddenly collapsed with a suspected brain injury. The 24-year-old had to be given a CPR before he was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital, all indications of a serious injury.

Upon hearing the news following the Lakers’ showdown with the Charlotte Hornets Monday, James shared his prayers for the family of Hamlin and all the players who took the field. The NFL eventually suspended the contest in light of what happened, a decision that James agree is the right one.

“The safety of players in all sports is always the most important. … It was a terrible thing to see,” James shared, per Dan Woike of LA Times.

The official condition of Damar Hamlin has yet to be revealed, but the whole sports world has shown its support for the injured Bills player. Aside from LeBron James, several fans and athletes have taken to Twitter to share that Hamlin is on their thoughts as he tries to recover from the scary injury.

A lot of people also decided to show their love for Hamlin by donating in his toy drive that has now surpassed $500,000.

Prayers up for Damar!